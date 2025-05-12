Furore over Lagos APC LG primaries spreads

•Party stakeholders in Bariga, Somolu seek Tinubu’s intervention

•Concerned Amuwo Odofin members vow to resist imposition

As controversy continues to trail the weekend primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pick candidates for the July council poll, party faithful in Bariga, Somolu and Amuwo Odofin have decried the exercise.

Speaking under the umbrella of Concerned Stakeholders, they demanded the cancellation of the ‘fractious’ exercise while seeking the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, the party members listed multiple reasons for demand, claiming that the exercise was skewed to achieve a pre-determined outcome.

The statement signed by Aisha Lawal and David Balogun on behalf of others, read in part “ We demand that the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Working Committee (NWC), and the Lagos State APC leadership immediately investigate this travesty and cancel the compromised elections in Somolu Local Government and Bariga LCDA.”

The protesters also alleged over-voting and other malfeasances in driving their demands, which include immediate cancellation of the exercise and commencement of disciplinary actions against those allegedly behind the issues raised against the exercise.

“We reject the outcome of the Bariga and Somolu APC chairmanship primaries in totality.

“We declare that Bariga and Somolu do not have authentic chairmanship candidates as the process that produced them was fraudulent, monetized, and manipulated.

“We assert that no amount of intimidation, manipulation, or rigging will force us to support unpopular, imposed candidates.

“We affirm that the political leadership in Bariga has unanimously endorsed Hon. Babatunde Adesida as the authentic chairman, and until this daylight robbery is reversed, we shall remain peaceful but firm in our resistance.

“We call on respected leaders such as Senator Anthony Adefuye, Senator Abiru, Honourable Ademorin Kuye, Honourable Adeyemi Oluwole, and other true democrats to rise and defend the integrity of our party.”

Similarly, some stakeholders, who described themselves as concerned citizens in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, alleged compromise in the primary conduct in the area.

They promised to “resist any attempt to impose an executive chairman selected from Abuja or any external power structure.”

They claimed that such interference is a direct insult to the will of the people and an assault on the very foundation of grassroots governance.

The statement was titled: “We will resist Abuja-manufactured executive chairman In Amuwo-Odofin LGA.

“Amuwo-Odofin deserves leadership born from the community, leaders who understand our daily struggles, aspirations, and unique local realities.

“We say no to political mercenaries who seek to hijack our future for selfish interests.

“We are championing a new narrative for grassroots governance, that is, one rooted in transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness.

“Our new reality is anchored on people-driven leadership that prioritizes education, youth empowerment, infrastructure development, participatory democracy and others.

“Our people must be allowed to freely elect their leaders through an uncompromising, transparent, fair, and credible electoral process. It should be strongly noted that we will mobilize, organize, and resist every action aimed at not making our votes count.

“This is not just a political stance, it is a movement to restore dignity, autonomy, and people-centered development to Amuwo-Odofin.

“We call on all stakeholders (youth, women, traditional rulers, civil society, professional groups, businessmen, media, etc) to stand with us as we defend the soul of our local democracy.

READ ALSO: Lagos APC primary: Hamzat assures delegates of free, credible election