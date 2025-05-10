Lagos APC primary: Hamzat assures delegates of free, credible election

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat has assured delegates at the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election of free, credible and transparent exercise.

He assured delegates from the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 LCDAs that their votes would count.

Hamzat urged the delegates to be peaceful and comport themselves in calm and orderly manner during and after the exercise.

He said, “The President is monitoring what we are doing because this is his state. As we are here, let’s be calm. We will go in and exercise our voting right and the vote will count. LASIEC is watching. Its a peace process. Let’s do it peacefully and quickly and we go.

“We are the only party in Lagos. The umbrella has torn apart. Let’s be calm and do it right.”

Meanwhile, delegates from four out of the 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Area has affirmed candidates for the forthcoming council polls.

The candidates are Hon. Isa Abiola Jubril representing Iba LCDA, Hon. Azeez Kareem of Oto Awori LCDA, Hon. Motunrayo Gbadebo, Ijede LCDA and Hon. Razak Kasali as chairmanship candidate for Lekki LCDA.

The delegates were ushered into the voting hall to affirm their consensus candidates following the open declaration.

