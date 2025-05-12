PDP set to inject fresh blood into BoT

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to inaugurate new members into its Board of Trustees (BoT) today as the party continues effort to put its house in order.

The Nigerian Tribune, however, gathered that some of the old members might not turn up for the exercise due to logistics factors, especially on matters border on hostel accommodation and transportation.

It was leant that the Secretary of the board, and former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi communicated the plan to inaugurate the new members of the BoT, to the elders and long-time serving members of the BoT.

Among the new nominees for the board is the immediate past governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, whose nomination the state chapter of the PDP said was “In compliance with section 32(1) (g) and 32(4) of the PDP Constitution.”

Some elders of the party, who are members of the board confirmed to the Nigerian Tribune, the planned inauguration of the new members, which they explained is in consonance with the provisions of PDP Constitution.

The inauguration of the board, came as party faithful looked forward to the outcome of an emergency meeting summoned for Sunday in Abuja, by governors elected on PDP ticket following the spate of defections of notable party members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governors invited former governors, members of the National Assembly and the BoT for the meeting which is preceding PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting coming up on May 27.

Top on the agenda of the Sunday meeting were issues on the National executive Committee (NEC) meeting and preparations for the National Convention of the PDP.

The reconstitution of the board followed the expiration of the tenure of some members and the withdrawal of others having defected to other parties.

It would be recalled that the national leadership of the PDP commenced the process of reconstitution the board sometime ago but it elicited mixed reactions from certain tendencies in the party because of internal conflicts.

The membership of the BoT comprises past and current presidents and vice presidents, national chairmen, deputy national chairmen, national secretaries of the party as well as past and current president of the senate, Speaker, House of Representatives, as well as representatives from each of the six geopolitical zones, three members from each zone with at least one woman, as well six individuals who have contributed significantly to PDP’s growth and deemed suitable by the board.

A former president of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, is the current chairman of the board, which has played a leading role in the quest to resolve the protracted crisis in the former ruling party in the country.

