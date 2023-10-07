As part of its resolve to revolutionise crypto and digital assets trading, Furex, a digital finance firm, has launched an application which will make transactions easy for users.

The app launch which took place in Lagos, marked a pivotal moment in the digital finance industry.

With a focus on seamless crypto and other digital assets transactions, multi-currency support, and enhanced security, Furex has set a new standard for enthusiasts.

At the heart of this event were key members of the Furex team, each sharing their insights and vision for the future of crypto trading. Furex Founder and CEO, Fure Eviosekwofa, Marketing Manager Alfred Jarikre, and Product Manager, Damilola Olatoye played instrumental roles in presenting Furex’s groundbreaking innovations.

In his opening statement, Fure Eviosekwofa, Founder and CEO of Furex Technologies, emphasised the significance of this launch, saying: “The Furex App represents the culmination of our vision for a more accessible and efficient crypto and digital assets trading experience. It’s a step towards financial freedom for all.”

Alfred Jarikre, Head of Marketing at Furex, added: “This event is not just about launching an app; it’s about launching a movement. Furex is committed to building a diverse and dynamic crypto community, and our brand ambassadors are a testament to that commitment.”

Damilola Olatoye, Product Manager at Furex, shared insights into the app’s features, stating, “The Furex App is designed to simplify crypto trading. It eliminates the need for users to wait for suitable buyers and sellers and automates the trading process, making it accessible to users of all levels.”

The event provided a first look at the Furex App’s user-friendly interface, innovative features, and the unveiling of four influential brand ambassadors from the entertainment and lifestyle space including Ola of Lagos, Isokoboy, Classy Jesters and Anthon Umeh. These ambassadors will play a vital role in promoting financial empowerment through the Furex platform. Furex invites all crypto enthusiasts to download the Furex App Version 1 via Google PlayStore and AppStore. By signing up, users will access welcome packages, marking the beginning of their exciting crypto journey.

