Nigeria’s highest-grossing film, Battle on Buka Street, is set to launch exclusively on Prime Video on June 16.

A certified Box Office hit, the movie, directed by Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde boasts a unique storyline, impressive cinematography and exceptional acting from veteran and young Nollywood stars.

In a statement issued to Tribune Online on Tuesday, Battle on Buka Street achieved record-breaking success as the highest-grossing film across cinemas nationwide in 2022 and will debut on Prime Video on June 16 to continue that remarkable run as more people will be able to catch the film on Prime Video from June 16.

Directed by the dynamic duo behind Jenifa’s Diary and The Vendor, It noted that the film is a further testament to their unmatched prowess when it comes to storytelling.

Based on Kanayo Maduka, played by Nkem Owoh, who resides on Buka Street with his three vibrant and opinionated wives, this movie weaves a compelling drama on the themes of polygamy, emotion, resilience and comedy.

Featuring a stellar cast including Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson, Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Tina Mba, Femi Jacobs and Kevin Ikeduba, Battle on Buka Street provides a great balance of emotions, love, family life and humour.

Apart from drawing heavily on the stellar career of Funke Akindele, the movie is having made an outstanding statement with King of Thieves and gone further with Gangs of Lagos, Bad Comments, among others, Prime Video is about to enhance its Nollywood offering in Africa and across the world.

Amazon Original series such as Citadel, The Power, The Wheel of Time, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, The Grand Tour, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also continue to delight Nigerians on the streaming platform.

