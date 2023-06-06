A group, Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) has challenged Governor Francis Nwifuru to take full charge of his government or resign from office.

This is coming a week after Nwifuru took the Oath of Office as the governor of the state.

The diaspora group also raised the alarm that the immediate past governor David Umahi is still secretly running the affairs of the state.

In a statement released to newsmen, on Tuesday in Abuja by the AEISCID President (World-wide), Ambassador Pascal Oluchchukwu, said one week after Nwifuru took an oath of office as Ebonyi state governor, electorates are yet to see any visible signs of governance, not even the appointment of his kitchen cabinet members.

The group called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately withdraw the security team attached to the former governor while anti-graft agencies ensure proper investigation of Umahi’s administration in Ebonyi state.

The statement stated, “About one week after he took the oath of office at the Abakaliki Township stadium, we are astonished that the Ebonyi electorates are yet to see any visible signs of governance, not even the appointment of his kitchen cabinet members. Rather, this group has been reading reports that his predecessor, Umahi, has still been inspecting works at the sites of some yet-to-be-completed projects in the State.

“AEISCID was reliably informed that a day after he had handed over the affairs of governance in Ebonyi, Umahi was sighted with many of his ‘dissolved’ Exco members inspecting works at the new Olympic stadium at the Centenary City. Those who have seen him move around since after the handover claim he retained and still moves with the same retinue of security aides and convoy while in office.

“Earlier before the handover ceremony, we had learnt that the former Governor Umahi had literally summoned Nwifuru before his outgoing Exco, requesting he announces of his domestic aides from his Uburu hometown as the next Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government – a move that was allegedly turned down by Nwifuru. Those close to happenings in the last few hours to Umahi’s supposed official handover to Nwifuru said that explained the former’s anger and reason for being late to the Abakaliki Township stadium venue of the event and also for breaching official protocols during the inauguration ceremony and storming out of the venue even before his successor took the oath of office and allegiance.”

“This group urges the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of DSS and the Chief of Army Staff to withdraw their officers and men from Umahi in order not to create confusion and security breaches that may lead to avoidable Constitutional crises for the State.

“As a group concerned about good governance and the enthronement of a democratic process cum progress of our dear State, AEISCID is disturbed that democracy may derail in Ebonyi if Nwifuru continues to walk in the shadow of a former Governor Umahi.”