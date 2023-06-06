Delta State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass has apologized to the management of the general hospital Ogwashi Uku in Aniocha south council area of the state over the assault of a medical doctor by a mobile policeman, assuring the victim of justice.

In a statement by the state police public relations officer DSP Bright Edafe on Tuesday, the police boss said the officer whose identity is yet unknown acted in a manner unbecoming of a police officer.

“His action is inexcusable and unpardonable, and as such, he will surely be identified and dealt with accordingly,” the statement added.

Medical services at the hospital have been paralyzed since last week Thursday as the female doctor who is on national youth service was seriously beaten up by the policeman.

Other doctors in sympathy with their colleagues decided to down tool until the policeman is brought to book by the relevant authorities.

The crisis started when some policemen who escorted VIPs to a burial ceremony in Ogwashi Uku town rushed some persons to the hospital following injuries they sustained during the fracas that ensued at the funeral.

One of the policemen who allegedly became hostile at the emergency ward moved towards the doctor while sitting and gave her a severe blow, kicking and dragging her to the ground until some staff come to her rescue.

However, the statement said on receipt of the disturbing report, the police commissioner quickly put a call across to the Chief medical director of the hospital and expressed his heartfelt apology and assured him that the officer will be identified and brought to book.

“The CP then directed the DPO Ogwashi-Uku division to immediately investigate and ensure that the erring officer is identified and brought to book.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on the said date, there was a burial ceremony in Ogwashi-Uku attended by some VIPs from different parts of the country, most of which came with their escort.

“However, some policemen took an injured patient to the hospital for treatment, during which one recalcitrant officer allegedly assaulted the female medical doctor on duty.





Though the identity of the VIP and that of the policeman is not yet known, the CP has mandated the DPO to unravel the identity of the officer in the shortest possible time.

“The Command condemns the act in totality as no citizens of Nigeria or residents deserve to be treated in such a manner by the police or anybody. ”

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of the state health management board, Dr Paul Okunbor who had earlier condemned the attack on the doctor had on Monday visited the hospital to have an interface with the medical team.

