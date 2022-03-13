Funke Akindele, Kate Henshaw, Toke Makinwa, others grace Lagos’s IWD boat cruise

IN commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD), the Senior Special Adviser on State Lotteries to Lagos State Governor, Funmi Olotu, has celebrated notable women across all sectors with awards.

The event, which was held on Lagos Ferry Services Company (LAGFERRY) boat and attended by prominent women personalities from the private, public and entertainment sectors, featured cuisines, networking parley and entertainment.

The organiser, Funmi Olotu, dedicated this year’s IWD to Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, the 22-year-old lady who was murdered on a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) bus.

She said she decided to bring women from different sectors together to rub minds and share their experiences as women breaking barriers in their various fields.

“Every year, we commemorate International Women’s Day, yet women don’t support themselves; we still don’t live in unity. So, I decided to pick an all-round sector to come together, share experiences and celebrate ourselves,” Olotu said.

She advised women to support one another, noting that this would go a long way to promote love and unity.

“I want everybody here to leave with the notion that we can actually all be together. Wherever you are, let’s love and keep supporting each other,” the governor’s aide stated.

She urged women to be prepared and get involved in the process leading up to the 2023 general election as this would increase women’s representation in politics.

“We all saw what happened at the National Assembly, 95.6 per cent voted against women. This is enough reason we need to come together for the development of our country.

“For Nigeria to move forward, we must all work together, and as we are venturing into the election season, I implore every woman to join a party and get involved either as a candidate or voter,” Olotu added.

The founder of Genevieve magazine, Betty Irabor, encouraged women to be selfless and endeavor to see that no woman is left behind.

Irabor said: “Make sure no woman is left behind as you are progressing. Help to move as many women as possible. Help other women to grow as you grow. It is more fun when we all grow together

“The so-called prejudice and gender bias comes from the female gender.

“Sometimes the prejudices and biases don’t come from the other gender, it happens among females. If we want to break bias, prejudices, lack of representation, inclusion and others, we have to start with our own gender and I think that is paramount.”

Other personalities present at the occasion were female deputy councilors; Toke Makinwa, Morayo Brown, Lanre Dasilva, Funke Akindele, Aduni Ade, Nkiruka Olumide Ojo, Ini Edo, Kike Atanda, others

