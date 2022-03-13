Soul Singer, Omafumay reveals spirit behind ‘Brand New’ song

Nigerian soul singer, Omafumay has revealed the inspiration behind her new song entitled, “Brand New”, saying the song was released to encourage people to stay confident to make big moves and never allow anything to dim their light.

“I want to encourage people to live a life with no regrets. That’s why I am putting out this project as an independent artiste. It is very important to me. It’s about making bold moves and making things happen no matter the circumstance. It’s about inspiring my fans, especially my younger generation fans to pursue their goals fearlessly and effortlessly;” she said.

Speaking about her career, the Delta-State born entertainer described herself as an entertainer who sings and performs afrobeats songs, adding, “I’m also a philanthropist and I have a passion for business too. I enjoy playing tennis and reading inspirational books in my spare time. My name ‘Omafumay’ pronounced Oma-fu-may is actually my full first name which originates from Delta state and it means God has given me peace.”

Omafumay also hinted on her next move, saying, “My environment is a major influence when composing songs. I write songs based on what is going on around me and based on how I would like to portray myself to the world. My songs subtly tell a story about my life.

I’m working on bettering myself as an artiste, new music material and hopefully releasing my second single soon.”

Omafumay’s passion for exceptional sounds is intriguing, her talent, beauty, radiant spirit and boundless love for music has moved her to create her own trend and style in soul music. Her new song, “Brand New” has left quite a number of people impressed and has drawn attention to her.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Gowon tasks FG Gowon tasks FG

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Gowon tasks FG Gowon tasks FG