Fully-loaded tanker explodes in Lagos

Many trucks including tankers were on Tuesday afternoon burnt as a tanker fully loaded with diesel went up in flames at the Articulated Truck Park, Otto Wharf in the Mile 2 area of Lagos State.

Though the cause of the fire incident was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed it.

The fire incident was said to have started from one of the tankers.

The fire reportedly instantly spread to other vehicles which were parked at the park.

Firefighters from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and officials of LASEMA were as of Tuesday evening still battling to put out the fire.

The extent of the damage could also not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

LASEMA spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident and also added that the agency’s personnel and other responders were attending to the incident.

