The Osun State House of Assembly has released the names of Commissioner and Special Adviser nominees as submitted by the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

During the Friday plenary, the Speaker of the House, Hon Adewale Egbedun, announced the Governor’s letter containing the nominees to the Members of the House of Assembly.

He also mentioned that an Ad-Hoc Committee would be established to conduct a preliminary screening of the nominees before their full screening and confirmation by the House.

The nominees listed in the Governor’s letter are: Barrister Oladosu Babatunde, Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe, Mr Sesan Epharaim Oyedele, Barrister Kolapo Alimi, Mr Soji Ajeigbe, Mr Moshood Olalekan Olagunju, Hon. George Alabi, Hon. Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi, Mr. Abiodun Bankole Ojo, and Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami.

Other nominees include: Mr Morufu Ayofe, Mr Sola Ogungbile, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Mrs Ayo Awolowo, Barrister. Wole Jimi Bada, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, Alhaji. Rasheed Aderibigbe, Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke, Mr Adeyemo Festus Ademola, Mr Olabiyi Anthony Odunlade, Barrister. Jola Akintola, Hon. Mayowa Adejori, Mrs Adenike Folashade Adeleke, Mr Tola Faseru, and Alhaji Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa.

The House of Assembly has formed an Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct the initial screening of the nominees before their appearance for full screening and confirmation by the House. The process is expected to be completed efficiently and within a reasonable time frame.

