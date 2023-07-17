The Osun State House of Assembly has passed a bill reverting the name of the state from the “State of Osun” back to “Osun State.”

The change in name, which was initially introduced in 2012 by former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, has been met with approval by the Assembly.

The bill, titled “Osun State Anthem, Crest and Flag Amendment Bill 2023,” was passed for third reading during the plenary session on Monday. Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Adewale Egbedun, announced that the bill would be forwarded to the Governor for assent.

Once the governor gives his approval, the new bill will replace the previously enacted “Osun Anthem, Crest and Flag Bill 2012.”

The revised bill not only reverts the state’s name but also alters the flag and crest, which will now feature the Nigerian flag and the Nigerian Coat of Arms.

However, the State Anthem established by the old bill will be retained under the new legislation.

