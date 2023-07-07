Peace has been restored to the Ebonyi State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) following the declaration of support by an aggrieved union official, Comrade Benjamin Nworie, to the new Chairman, Comrade Nwafor Samson.

Nworie, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the union, had previously claimed to be the Acting Chairman, asserting that the bye-election that resulted in Nwafor’s appointment was null and void. However, Nworie has now congratulated Nwafor and acknowledged his emergence as a victory.

In his congratulatory message, Nworie stated, “In the spirit of comradeship and brotherhood and in special recognition of the concerns of critical stakeholders within and outside our dear Union, I formally congratulate you, Comrade Samson Nwafor, as the Chairman of NUJ, Ebonyi State.”

He continued, “Your emergence is a victory for me, and I want you to carry everybody along in order to chart a better course for the Union.

The noble role that we all played was to protect the integrity of our Union. Perhaps if we had kept quiet, the choice of a new Chairman would have been disastrous to our union. You should know we didn’t fail. We know who we don’t want, and our strengths have been known.”

Nworie expressed his satisfaction with having Nwafor as the new Chairman and pledged his support to ensure his success in office. He emphasized the importance of unity within the union and encouraged all members to support the new leadership.

The by-election that elected Samson Nwafor as Chairman took place on Tuesday at the NUJ Secretariat in Abakaliki.

