Lagos Police introduces phone numbers of station and strategic officers.

The Police Public Relation Officer PRO made this known on his official X account on Saturday 8th June 2024

The Lagos state command in a significant effort to enhance communication between the public and the police, acquired hundreds of telephone lines to be permanently assigned to Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other strategic officers.

This initiative marks the end of using personal phone numbers for official communication, a practice that often led to communication gaps when officers were redeployed. Now, the phone numbers will remain permanently attached to specific offices, ensuring continuity and reliability in communication.

ALSO READ: Court grants final forfeiture of NOK University assets to EFCC

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade mni, emphasized that this step is aimed at improving access, ensuring quicker response times, and enhancing overall communication for the benefit of the people of Lagos State.

CP Fayoade also praised the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Lagos State Command, under the leadership of Apostle Kehinde Showemimo, for generously providing desktop phones to all police divisions in the state. These phones will be used in conjunction with the newly introduced phone lines, further strengthening the Command’s commitment to engaging with communities and fostering a safer environment for all residents.

LAGOS STATE POLICE COMMAND INTRODUCES PERMANENT PHONE NUMBERS FOR POLICE DIVISIONS, AREA COMMANDS AND STRATEGIC OFFICERS The Lagos State Police Command, in a remarkable move to provide a more stable channel of communication between the public and the police, has acquired… pic.twitter.com/Z4fd1lzlZT — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) June 8, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js