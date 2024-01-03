The Federal Government has suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from the Republic of Benin and Togo, respectively.

This follows an undercover investigation conducted by a Nigerian online platform that exposed a degree mill in Cotonou.

The investigative report revealed that a journalist obtained a degree from Cotonou University within six weeks and participated in the mandatory one-year scheme organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Here is the list of foreign universities banned by the National Universities Commission (NUC), according to data retrieved from the NUC website:

1. University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin, and its other campuses in Nigeria.

2. Volta University College, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana, and its other campuses in Nigeria.

3. The International University, Missouri, USA, Kano and Lagos Study Centers, or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

4. Collumbus University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

5. Tiu International University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

6. Pebbles University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

7. London External Studies UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

8. Pilgrims University, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

9. West African Christian University, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

10. EC-Council University, USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre.

11. Concept College/Universities (London), Ilorin, or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

12. Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria.

13. Irish University Business School London, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

14. University of Education, Winneba, Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

15. Cape Coast University, Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

16. African University Cooperative Development, Cotonou, Benin Republic, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

17. Pacific Western University, Denver, Colorado, Owerri Study Centre.

18. Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2024 is troublesome year with positive & negative mix — Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2024 as…

Why I resigned after Akeredolu’s death — Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has clarified the reasons behind his…

Tinubu signs N28.78trn 2024 appropriations bill into law

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his…

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2024

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for…

FULL TEXT: Peter Obi’s new year message to Nigerians

As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all…

2023 AFCON: Peseiro names 25-man list as Super Eagles seek fourth title

Three-time African champions, Nigeria have announced a team of 25 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in…