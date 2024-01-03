A senior lecturer in the Department of Entrepreneurship Studies at Nasarawa State University Keffi, Dr Vincent Paul, has advocated the integration of cultural studies in the educational curriculum to foster unity, peace, and respect for the nation’s diversity.

Dr Paul made the call in a keynote address during the Eggon Annual Cultural Festival in the Galle Community of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the State.

The Eggon Cultural Event, tagged Galle Day, is an annual performance that brings together Eggon sons and daughters, especially from the Galle Community of Nasarawa Eggon local government area of Nasarawa State, to brainstorm on issues of development.

Speaking on the theme “Celebrating Our Culture, Honouring Our Heroes, and Building Our Future,” Dr Paul called on leaders to pay more attention to harnessing the potential endowed in the nation’s cultural heritage, given its crucial role in shaping and reorganising society.

He stressed the need for the government to initiate programmes aimed at developing the capacity of the local communities, institutions, and professional bodies involved in the preservation of cultural artefacts as part of efforts towards sustainable unity in the country.

The university enjoined the elite, the academia, and the political class to focus on innovative ideas for promoting cross-cultural understanding, tolerance, and respect for the diversity of the citizens.

During the event, the Galle Community presented a Charity Champion Award to a National Youth Corps member, Miss Kamsi Awforkansi, serving at Government Secondary School Nasarawa Eggon, for her exceptional service to the area.

Miss Awforkansi, who is from Enugu State, said that the award by the Galle Community was a stepping stone for her to do more for humanity.

The high points of the event include cultural displays.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2024 is troublesome year with positive & negative mix — Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2024 as…

Why I resigned after Akeredolu’s death — Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has clarified the reasons behind his…

Tinubu signs N28.78trn 2024 appropriations bill into law

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his…

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2024

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for…

FULL TEXT: Peter Obi’s new year message to Nigerians

As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all…

2023 AFCON: Peseiro names 25-man list as Super Eagles seek fourth title

Three-time African champions, Nigeria have announced a team of 25 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in…