Twin girls in Croatia will celebrate their birthdays on different dates after they were born just a minute apart but in different years, a hospital said Wednesday.

One of the girls was born at 23:59 (2259 GMT) on December 31, and the other a minute after midnight on January 1, an official told AFP at a hospital in the coastal town of Split, where the babies were born.

“It is really an unusual situation,” head of the hospital’s perinatology department Damir Roje told local media.

Related Posts No Content Available

He added that although he had seen twins born over different days before, it was the first time in his professional career that he had seen twin babies born over different years.

The tiny difference means the family will celebrate one of the girls’ birthdays on New Year’s Eve and the other one on New Year’s Day, he said.

Credit: AFP

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Aftermath of drone attack: Count us out of Christmas celebration —Tudun Biri Christians

In this report, Northern Bureau Chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU gauged the mood in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State as Christians in the area join their counterparts across the globe to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ tomorrow......….

Christmas: No cash, high cost of food items, but we will find way to celebrate

In this report, IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, VINCENT KURAUN and NURUDEEN ALIMI spoke with Nigerians on how they plan to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivals in light of the country’s economic challenges……..

Tinubu’s approval rating is reducing — Lukman, APC former vice chair

Salihu Lukman was the former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He resigned from his exalted office from the APC National Working Committee on the eve of the emergence of former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as APC National Chairman..….….…

FG to investigate outrageous airfares by airlines

The Federal Government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has announced plans to investigate the raging and unbelievable airfare regime imposed on Nigerian travelers by airlines operating in the country.…..…

After two years, CBN lifts ban on cryptocurrency transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lifted the ban it imposed two years ago on cryptocurrency transactions in the Nigerian banking system. The CBN announced the reversal of the policy in a circular by Haruna Mustapha, its Director of Financial Policy and Regulation. Mustapha said that the apex bank would now provide regulations for financial institutions on how to manage cryptocurrency to avoid misuse…..…