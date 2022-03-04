Fuel scarcity: ASUP condemns act, says it’s creation of artificial suffering of citizens

THE Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) expressed concern over the current fuel scarcity, describing it as an unfortunate situation that has thrown the citizens into artificial suffering.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the first quarter 2022 Zonal (Zone A) Executive Council (ZEC) meeting signed and made available to newsmen in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital, by the zonal publicity secretary, Comrade Basiru Yusuf, and it reads, “the hike in prices of petroleum products and the unfortunate influx of “off-spec” petroleum product has crippled the social and economical activities of the people in the country.”

“The level of inflation, worsened by incessant increases in the prices of electricity and commodities is of the great concern of this association.”

The ASUP in the communique decries the threat of insecurity sweeping through the country as indeed wsome particularly those that relate to the wanton disregard for lives and properties by criminals in the form of rural banditry and kidnapping, armed robbery, communal/religious clashes, secessionist agitations, etc and called for the deployment of new and improved coordinated efforts to curtail them.

The association expressed worries that the federal government is still not fulfilled its part of the agreement entered with ASUP for the suspension of the last strike action of the union.

“It is believed that there is need for urgent release of N15 billion revitalization fund as well as minimum wage arrears to the affected members of the sector in order to lay this issue to rest permanently.”

“The continued non-remittance of National Housing Fund, Pension fund and other third party deductions by IPPIS to many federal institutions attract the attention of the ZEC. This is a testimony of the widespread accusation against the IPPIS. The ZEC therefore uses this medium to call the attention of relevant Ministries and Agencies to swiftly ensure that all such remittances,” reads the communique.

The zone A ASUP added that finding has revealed that there is an ongoing undue interference by external forces in the appointment of the Rector in Kaduna Polytechnic without recourse of polytechnic Act 2019 (as amended) and asking for the strict adherence to the provision of the law in the selection process and cautions against such meddling in the spirit of fairness.

The further stated that the ZEC frowns at the recent reversal of the 65 years’ retirement age for polytechnic staff by Kano State Government, while its earlier pronouncement was loudly applauded across all quarters.

ZEC called on the Niger State Government to urgently look into the non-remittance of 7 months check-off dues for Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru chapter of the Union to enable it to operate seamlessly.

“ZEC is hopeful that government will facilitate the reopening of schools and students hostels in

various institutions affected by insecurity situations and make schools across the nation safe and conducive for learning.”

