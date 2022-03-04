Tourism: Our leaders must think out of the box — Princewill

A business magnate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill has said Nigerian leaders must walk their talks on diversification of the nation’s economy from its mono-cultural status to reliance on crude oil earnings.

Princewill gave the admonition on Thursday in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, shortly after a visit to Museum of the Future in company of journalists from five countries in Africa. The invitation is at the instance of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after being conducted round the edifice, Princewill urged Nigerian leaders to borrow a leaf from Abu Dhabi which it noted has been giving innovative solutions to challenges facing its immediate society.

He said: “I came here with the media from all over Africa to show them what we are missing and give them a chance to see first-hand what is possible. My hope is that they will tell others what we need to be doing differently in our own environments so we can get different results.

“A close look at Dubai and you can see that they are in the business of thinking. As you may have heard, there is a famous saying that goes like this. “You are not what you think, but what you think, you are.”

Dubai is thinking and they are driving us all to think differently so that we can prepare for the implementation of our thoughts. Every future project, begins with an idea, a concept and as we say in engineering, a design.

“If other children are preparing, we should be preparing too. It’s the duty of all of us to be forward-thinking, but leaders must make sure it happens.

“The museum of the future is asking you to begin with the end in mind and this is what Africans need to be doing. A future without oil can only be addressed by people who prepare for it.”

Tribune Online checks revealed that The Museum of the Future which was commissioned last February is an architectural masterpiece rising 77 metres above the ground.

Unlike other museums before it across the globe, that showcases fragments of the past, the structure described by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai the Museum of the Future as “the most beautiful building on Earth,” provides a portal to the future, in a scientific attempt to explore its variables, potential challenges and expected characteristics.

