Motorists in Sokoto State have expressed their displeasure as the price of petroleum motor spirits, popularly called fuel, has surged to 650 naira per litre in the state.

Some of the motorists who spoke with our correspondent appealed to the government to prioritise the interests of the masses in all their decision-making.

Alhaji Afolabi Hassan, a motor mechanic who spoke with our correspondent, described the sudden increase as barbaric and inhumane.

“Just imagine that most of the filling stations suddenly closed down while the few ones that remained open for business sold fuel beyond the official price of 620 naira per litre.

“It is very unfortunate and annoying that the government doesn’t think about the masses in whatever decisions they are making.

“Even at 620 naira per litre, it’s not easy for us; we are already paying a high price, and now they have increased it further without considering the side effects of their decision.”

Iliya Haruna, a tricycle operator in the state, also condemned the sudden increase in the price of fuel, stating that it has negatively impacted their business.

“Even at 620 naira per litre, we barely make enough money to cover our daily expenses.

“It is very unfortunate that now most of us will have to stop this work for our survival,” he added.

