The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has extended its condolences to the government and people of Kebbi State following a recent boat mishap involving 17 passengers from Kasabo village in Agwara Local Government of Niger State, heading to Yauri Market in Kebbi State.

In a statement signed by the NIWA management on Wednesday, the Authority stated that the ill-fated wooden boat capsized due to a heavy windstorm accompanying adverse weather conditions.

The NIWA statement read, “It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that the management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) commiserates with the government and people of Kebbi State over the recent boat mishap involving 17 passengers from Kasabo village in Agwara Local Government of Niger State heading to Yauri market in Kebbi State.

“Preliminary investigations from our area office in Yauri, Kebbi State, revealed that the wooden boat capsized as a result of a heavy windstorm accompanying the adverse weather conditions.

This unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, October 2, 2023, due to human error, where the sailor ignored the turbulent weather conditions.

The sailor was supposed to berth at the nearest bank of the river, which is in line with NIWA safety guidelines for such weather conditions.

However, he decided to continue the journey, causing panic among the passengers. Some passengers jumped into the water without wearing life jackets, and subsequently, the boat capsized.

“The NIWA rescue team from the Yauri Area Office, where the incident happened, was involved in the rescue operation alongside other agencies. Nine people were rescued alive, and eight lifeless bodies were retrieved.

“Despite our persistent efforts in sensitization campaigns on safety and training of boat operators in Yauri and other parts of the country, we continue to witness such boat mishaps due to the negligence of the boat operators in adhering to NIWA safety guidelines.

“The Authority will persist in its training and sensitization campaigns to prevent the occurrence of such incidents in the future.

“May God Almighty grant the families of the victims the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of their loved ones, and may the souls of the departed rest in peace.”





