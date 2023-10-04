The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced its plan to manually transmit the results of the upcoming Bayelsa governorship election on November 11.

Mr Obo Effanga, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the state, disclosed this during an interactive session with religious leaders and faith-based organisations in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

Effanga emphasised that INEC was fully prepared to ensure a free, fair, and credible election, with only voters accredited by the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) being allowed to cast their votes.

“As soon as you receive the ballot paper, you can start voting. We are currently in the fourth week of PVC collection, which will end on October 11.

Those who have not yet collected their cards should visit the INEC office in their local government areas,” he explained.

Effanga urged stakeholders to advise their respective candidates to maintain peace during the electoral process.

“Religious leaders should convey this message to their congregation and politicians who are also members of the church,” he added.

He also mentioned that 16 political parties have nominated candidates for the upcoming election.

Rev. Joseph Belema, one of the religious leaders, commended INEC for its efforts, emphasising that a free, fair, and credible election is crucial for electing competent leaders.

He urged candidates not to view the election as a do-or-die affair, reminding them that only one person will ultimately be elected.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…