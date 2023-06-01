Socio-economic activities in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, like in major towns in the state, have been affected following the new price template announced by the NNPCL on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Tribune findings in government ministries and agencies revealed a reduction in the number of staff that came to work on Thursday, just as it was reported that the new price template had caused an increase in transport fares in the state.

It was also gathered that many of the workers had devised alternative measures to cope with the increase in transport fares as they chose to come in commercial transportation, rather than using their personal vehicles to save money.

However, commuters have had to contend with standing at bus stops for longer periods unlike before the announcement of new fuel pump prices as there were fewer vehicles and other means of transpiration on the road.

Investigations also showed that prices of items were yet to be increased by traders with the new price of petrol.

Speaking with a pepper trader at Oja Tuntun, Ilorin in the Ilorin West local government area of the state, Madam Aarinola Akanke said that prices of items were already on the high side before now, adding that they were still buying at old prices and no reason for them too to increase price.

She, however, said that transportation fares had increased, adding that effect of such on the prices of items may be effected in days to come.

Meanwhile, queues were no longer visible at many filling stations, as a new price template between N515 and N520 had taken effect.

