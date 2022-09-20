FTAN to honour Gov Sanwo-Olu, Kangiwa, Mama WEBISCO as tourism icons 

As part of activities marking the 2022 edition of the World Tourism Day celebration, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has decided to honour three personalities from the public and private sectors for their outstanding roles in tourism development engagements in the past years.

The president of FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung, who made this known at a press conference in Lagos, on Monday, said the trio, which includes the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief Margaret Bolanle Idowu Fabiyi of WEBISCO and the director-general of National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, all of whom have made remarkable contributions to tourism development and promotion through serious engagements that is people driven.

According to Onung, their practical effort at creating an enabling environment for the stakeholders has improved the businesses and activities of the private sector.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, no doubt has contributed immensely to the development of tourism in Lagos in the area of investment, security and private sector engagement as well as infrastructure to create beehives of activities for the industry players.

“Also the NIHOTOUR boss on the other hand, within the time he became the DG and now had done many programmes that have not only benefitted stakeholders in the area of training and empowerment but have also created value chain employment opportunities for skills seekers.

“Kangiwa has carried the industry players along through his renewed effort to reposition the skill sector thereby engaging and giving many stakeholders a sense of belonging.

“For Mrs Fabiyi, who is popularly known as Mama WEBISCO, her contribution to the promotion of tourism is enormous and even at her present age, she is still doing many things to upscale tourism in Nigeria. And for the umbrella body of all tourism associations, we cannot but encourage her for all her practical effort.





“We are taking time out on the evening of World Tourism Day (September 27, 2022) to honour the trio at an award dinner, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“This is the only way we can continue to consolidate on our effort as an organised private sector, that runs an all-inclusive tourism industry that is people driven. Engaging and encouraging each other is the way to go as we are rethinking tourism after the huge losses of the COVID-19 pandemic.