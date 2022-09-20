Miyetti Allah lauds Soludo’s six-months achievement in office 

The Chairman of South East Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, has commended the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s six months’ achievement in office.

He said within six months in office, the governor has shown unequalled dedication, commitment, devotion and selflessness in service, just as he described him as a man with clear and resolute ambition to move Anambra State forward.

Sidikki, who gave the commendation in an interview with Journalists in Awka, on Tuesday, pointed out that within this short period, the Governor has successfully battled insecurity, advanced the frontiers of peace in the state, declare a state of emergency on Anambra roads, youth empowerment programmes and other humanitarian services to the people.

According to him, I believe that governor Soludo, as a former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), an economic consultant to so many International business organisations, has the competency to deliver all his campaign promises to his people.

Since he came on board as the governor of Anambra State, members of the Cattle breeders have not experienced any form of threat or any challenges that would jeopardise our existence in the state.

He assured that his members would continue to live in peace and harmony with their host communities not only in Anambra but the entire South East States.

He expressed optimism that from what he is seeing today in terms of development, Governor Soludo’s administration will definitely achieve all its set objectives, particularly the prime goal of transforming the state into a mega smart city that will be conducive for all indigenes and non-indigenes residing in the state.





On the 2023 general election, Sidikki advised members to vote for a credible Presidential candidate that would make Nigeria safe for every citizen, irrespective of Tribe, Ethnic and Religion affiliation and where he/she resided.

He also called on his members across the country to restrict their movement during the campaign period, advising them to inform their parents or masters whenever they are going out for grazing.

“Governor Soludo, as part of activities marking his sixth months in office as governor of Anambra State, fagged off the construction and rehabilitation of about sixty point thirty-four (60.34) kilometres of more roads across the state.

In a statement issued to Newsmen in Awka, his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said the event began by flagging off the rehabilitation of the twenty-six (26) kilometre Awba-Ofemili-Amansea road which will be completed within a record time of sixteen (16) months.

Another road flagged off by the Governor was the 26.4-kilometre Amansea-Ndiukwuenu-Awa-Ufuma road which will be completed in four (4) months.

The six hundred (600) meter stretch Isu/Igbo, Isuofia/Igboukwu section of the Ekwulobia/Nnobi Road, popularly called ‘Isu/Igbo river was not left out as well as 7.79-kilometer Akpaka to Basilica road, Onitsha North Council Area.

While the Isu/Igbo road will be completed in four months’ time, it is projected that the Akpaka road will be completed by May, next year.

According to a pact signed between the state and all the contractors, the roads are built to have at least a minimum of twenty years life span, the statement concluded.