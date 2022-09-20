Bandits kidnap 60 worshippers in Southern Kaduna 

No fewer than 60 people have been kidnapped by bandits within the span of two days in some communities in Southern Kaduna.

This was disclosed by the President of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Awemi Dio Maisamari in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

According to him, bandits have continued to unleash their nefarious activities against the innocent people of the area.

“The latest are the mass abductions that took place on the 12th and 13th of September, 2022 at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru LGA of Southern Kaduna.

The statement observed that on the 12th of September six people were abducted in a night raid by the daredevil terrorists at Ungwan Fada part of the town.

“With no measures put in place to forestall a recurrence, the following day (13th September), the terrorists stormed the Cherubim and Seraphim Church during a night vigil programme at the Bayan Kasuwa quarters of Kasuwan Magani town at around midnight.

” They succeeded in carting away more than sixty people from the church and neighbouring houses. However, they could not able to take all of them away because some were very little children, too aged or had health challenges.





” While retreating with their captors to their camps, they attacked Janwuriya village, few kilometres from Kasuwan Magani and abducted two more persons

The statement said forty-five (45) persons have so far been confirmed.

However, the statement declared that on the 18th of September 2022, the bandits made contact with some persons in the town via phone calls and claimed that only 40 persons were held by them.

“They demanded for a ransom of N200 million, but negotiation is still ongoing.

The statement added,” We don’t know the identity or the fate of the 5 missing persons yet.

“In other communities in Kajuru and Chikun LGAs, the occupying terrorists cohabit with the locals where the locals are treated like captives. They are terrorised at will, making it difficult or impossible for them to till or harvest their farms.

” As a result, most early maturing crops are being left to rot on the farm. This is a daily experience in most occupied communities in Southern Kaduna.

According to SOKAPU leader, in the last few months, Southern Kaduna has also seen an unusual influx of thousands of herds of cattle and herdsmen from neighbouring states, saying, “they indulgence in deliberate farmland destruction often at night; stealing of ripe farm crops and intimidation of helpless victim farmers.

To this end, the statement contended that hundreds of hectares of crops bearing farmlands valued in millions of Naira have been destroyed.

“Worse hit are Sankwab, Gora Gida, Warkan, Ashong Ashui, Abuyab, Zamandabo, and Shiliam communities, in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in Southern Kaduna.”