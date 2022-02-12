FRSC personnel walk 10km to celebrate 34th anniversary, promise safer roads in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe

Officers and men of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone Rs. 12 with headquarters in Bauchi on Saturday embarked on a 10km walk to celebrate the 34 years of the establishment of the Corps as well as create Awareness on the roles of the Corps.

The FRSC personnel that included members of the Special Marshall (SM) started the special anniversary walk from the Zonal Command headquarters along Dass road to the Jos road roundabout and back amidst drumming, singing and dancing.

As they walk along the major road, the Commanding officers stopped at strategic points to educate road users on the roles and functions of the Corps as it relates to keeping the roads safe.

At the Jos park of Roads Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), the Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), ACM Rotimi Adeleye charged commercial vehicle drivers to ensure that they obeyed traffic regulations in order to keep the roads safe.

Rotimi Adeleye added that FRSC personnel are on the roads in order to safe lives by reducing crashes through enlightenment and sensitization of the roads users especially commercial drivers who ply the roads on a daily basis.

The ZCO said that, “In the 34 years of the FRSC, efforts have been made to keep the roads safer and better. We have our personnel in every nook and cranny of the total spread of the roads across the country. Day and night, we are working to save lives on the highways.”

He added that, “Our operations in the 3 states of Bauchi, Borno and Yobe that make up the Zone 12 of FRSC have been focused on maintaining safety on the roads and reducing crashes. We also have personnel who respond rapidly to distress calls and emergency cases.”

The FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer assured that the Corps will continue to be on the roads, ensure safety and respond to emergency calls as rapidly as possible urging road users to always alert the Corps of any emergency situations.

In his remarks, Chairman of RTEAN, Jos Road park branch, Alh Maikudi Umar lamented that FRSC personnel are found of chasing offending drivers at high speed which at times resulted into crashing while the personnel will simply disappeared.

Maikudi Umar said that, “Our relationship should be a cordial one, we are expected to work together but a situation where FRSC men will chase commercial drivers just because of N200 leading crash is uncalled for.”

The RTEAN Branch Chairman however agreed that there a few bad eggs among both the FRSC and the Union saying that, “We need to join hands together in order to fight the menace among us. We need to have a safer roads.”

While congratulating FRSC for clocking 34 years, Maikudi Umar commended the efforts of the Corps in keeping the roads safer calling on the personnel to do better in the coming years.