Insecurity: Prayers of Adeboye, other clergymen sustaining Nigeria —Gombe governor 

In the midst of myriad challenges facing the country which would have brought it to its knees, fervent prayers of men of God like the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) World Wide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye have been sustaining and keeping Nigeria one as a united entity.

The assertion was made by the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya through his Deputy, Dr Manassa Jatau when he received the clergyman on a courtesy visit to the Government House in Gombe.

The governor then asked for such prayers to be intensified and continued because that is what the country needs at a time like this when it is going through such a trial moment.

Yahaya also lauded Pastor Adeboye for accepting the direction from God to include Gombe among the states to be visited during his pastoral tour of the country as he clocks 80 years on earth.

The governor further expressed gratitude to the General Overseer of RCCG for yielding to the pleadings of the organisers and for complying with the directive of God to visit Gombe.

He said that, “With the rate at which Nigeria is filled with misfortunes of insecurity and economic hardships, one can only believe that it is the prayers of the people like Pastor Adeboye that is sustaining the nation.”

While urging Pastor Adeboye to enjoy the peace of Gombe State during his brief pastoral visit, he added that the people of the state are very peaceful, and accommodating.

He, however, added that, “Prayers can never be enough. We solicit for more prayers towards sustainable peace, unity and progress.”

While speaking earlier, Pastor Adeboye informed the governor that he was in Gombe State to honour his spiritual children who organised an event titled ‘Light up Nigeria’ to mark his 80th birthday.

He further revealed that it was never part of his plan to visit places during the birthday celebration but because it was an instruction from God, he had no option than to come.

The renowned pastor narrated the story of how he started and became the General Overseer in 1981 when he was an acting HOD in the Department of Mathematics in the University of Ilorin and was called upon to head the church in spite of the fact that his salary was much more than the entire income of the church then.

Adeboye further explained that God gave him a message that he should leave his job, promising to be with him wherever he went.

He stressed that it was based on this promise of God that he believes since God directed him to visit Gombe, His mighty presence has come with him, pointing out that many blessings are coming to Gombe.

The celebrated clergyman added that, “I rejoice with you people of Gombe that God is visiting Gombe today. His coming is a sign that all forces of darkness shall vanish in the state and entire Africa.”

Pastor Enoch Adeboye was in Gombe state as part of his reach-out campaign tagged; ‘Light up Eight city crusade’, organized by the christian community to mark his 80th birthday.

He later led a session of prayers at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe for peace, stability and progress in Nigeria which was attended by thousands of Christian faithful from Gombe state and neighbouring states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Taraba, and Yobe states.

Pastor Adeboye also used the visit to commission some health projects, dialysis centers in selected hospitals in the North-East sub-region.