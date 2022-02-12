One person feared dead after hoodlums attacked Igboho’s residence in Ibadan

There was apprehension at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Saturday when some hoodlums attacked the residence of the Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, killing one of his loyalists, while many others were injured.

Tribune Online authoritatively gathered that the incident, which occurred around 11.45 am created tension in the neighbourhood as many people scampered to safety

Igboho’s lead lawyer, Yomi Alliyu (SAN), confirmed the attack on Igboho’s house in a telephone chat with journalists in Ibadan.

According to Alliyu, the armed hoodlums stormed Igboho’s residence and inflicted machete cuts on his loyalists, which resulted in the death of one of them, explaining that the hoodlums attacked the same house of the agitator that the Department of State Services (DSS) invaded on July 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Oyo State Police Command, Mr Adewale Osifeso were unsuccessful as calls put through to his mobile phone rang without response.

It would be recalled that operatives of the DSS had stormed Igboho’s Ibadan residence around 2.00 am on July 1, 2021. The secret police killed two of his associates and arrested 12 others who were released after several months in detention.

He was later declared wanted by the DSS for allegedly stockpiling arms to destabilise Nigeria, an allegation he denied, Igboho escaped to the neighbouring francophone country in July 2021.

However, he was arrested by Interpol at a Benin airport when he tried to board a Germany-bound flight.

He had since been remanded in a prison in Benin Republic for over six months where he is said to be facing trial for immigration-related offences, amongst others.