You might also like
Top News

Funds allocated to NDDC over the years grossly underutilised ― Akpabio

Latest News

NDDC: Reps member urges Niger Deltans to unite or suffer more neglect

Latest News

NDDC: Step down from office, Senate committee tells board

Latest News

Reps give Akpabio 48 hours to publish names of lawmakers taking contracts from NDDC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More