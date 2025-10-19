Free Nnamdi Kanu protest: NCoS declares correctional centres red zones

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has declared all correctional centres nationwide as red zones following the planned nationwide protest scheduled for Monday, October 20, calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Service warned that correctional centres are restricted areas and anyone who has no official business there should stay off to avoid any untoward incidents or security breaches.

Public Relations Officer of the NCoS, Umar Abubakar, conveyed this in a public notice on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement reads: “In light of the planned nationwide protest scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the public is hereby informed that all correctional centres are declared as RED ZONES.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service reiterates that correctional centres are restricted areas and anyone who has no official business therein should stay off to avoid any untoward incidents or security breaches.

“The Service urges all citizens to exercise caution and cooperate with security agencies to ensure a peaceful and safe environment for everyone.

“It is equally important to respect restricted areas such as correctional facilities”.

