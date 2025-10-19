FG urged to support private varsities with TETFund grants

The Chancellor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has charged the Federal Government to support private universities with Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) grants and projects to boost academic performance.

Gambari made the call at the 17th convocation ceremony of the Crescent University on Saturday, where 667 students graduated with various degrees for the 2024/2025 academic session.

He also urged the federal, state, and local governments to waive taxes on private universities as they struggle with financial difficulties to sustain their academic activities.

Professor Gambari lamented that most private institutions were overwhelmed by financial difficulties and struggling to survive due to the skyrocketing costs of goods and services caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

He cited an instance where the university’s monthly electricity bill, which was around N1 million two years ago, has now risen to over N20 million.

According to him, costs for the provision of security, solar energy, constant water supply, internet and WiFi subscriptions, library resources, and several other overheads have significantly increased.

Professor Gambari noted that private universities provide quality education, while also helping to bridge the widening gap of admission-seeking youths, where government or state-owned institutions are unable to admit them.

He then appealed to the federal government to view private universities as partners in progress rather than merely revenue generators.

Gambari said, “I charge the Federal Government to include private universities in TETFund. It should find ways and means to support private universities through competitive research grants and ensure that such support is spread across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

“The government should see private universities as partners in progress rather than money spinners. It is, therefore, apposite to propose to the federal, state, and local governments a tax waiver for private universities, given their huge contributions to the human capital development of Nigerian citizens.

“Many of these academic institutions are overburdened and struggling with financial difficulties. The government should value their social responsibility and the value they add to their communities.”

The vice chancellor, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, also appealed to the federal government to urgently extend the benefits of TETFund grants and projects to private universities across the country.

While congratulating the overall best graduating students for the 2024/2025 academic session, Ganiyu Feranmi of the Bola Ajibola College of Law, the vice chancellor, said the university had, over the years, produced excellent graduates in various fields of endeavours, who are celebrated within and outside the country for their contributions to research and human development.

Professor Gbajabiamila also noted that Crescent University had continued to uphold zero tolerance for examination malpractices, indecent dressing, cultism, drug abuse, anti-social vices, among the students, and urged parents to counsel their children on the importance of being law-abiding.

Earlier, the proprietor and chairman of the Board of Trustees of Crescent University, Prince Muhammad Ajibola, emphasised that his late father, Prince Bola Ajibola’s legacy continues to motivate the management to enhance the academic performance of students through advanced learning in modern technology, innovations, and research to make them exceptional in their respective fields.

