FRC seeks collaboration with communication ministry in monitoring MDA’s revenues

To further reposition the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) as the leading voice in fiscal policy initiatives with cutting-edge skills in information technology, the Chairman of the Commission, Victor Muruako, has requested the assistance of the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.

This is to enable the effective discharge of the Commission’s mandate. He also commended the Minister for revolutionising the ICT sector for more economic advantage.

Muruako made this remark recently during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami.

The Chairman appealed to the Minister for support in equipping the Commission with digital tools which would enhance its performance in fiscal reforms.

In his words “poor budgetary appropriation has not enabled the Commission to build an ICT base that is appropriate for the mandate it carries”, noting that “at the moment we are doing so much with rather inadequate ICT tool making it look exactly like the Commission is squeezing water out of stone, judging from technology hardware, software, and skillset in the Commission”.

Muruako emphasised that the skillsets and the digital tools are crucial to the success of the Commission because they would be helpful in monitoring of revenues of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, analysing their financial statements to determine due remittances to the Federal government and making reliable revenue projections which would aid in the delivery of public goods to Nigerians.

He also hailed the Minister for launching the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (2020-2030) which would provide a solid foundation for governance, pointing out that Nigeria’s transition towards a digital economy is a well-thought-out initiative under Pantami’s watch and it would positively rub off on other sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

Bede Ogueri Anyanwu, Head, Strategic Communications Directorate of the FRC said in a statement on Wednesday that while responding, Dr Pantami gave kudos to the FRC Chairman for initiating the partnership with his Ministry saying that ICT is no longer a stand-alone sector but a key enabler of other sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He opined that the ICT sector is the fastest growing sector, twice the biggest contributor when compared to oil and gas, and praised the efforts of the Commission to keep government Agencies on their toes in the area of accountability and transparency.





