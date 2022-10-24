Francis Meshioye emerges MAN’s 11th President

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has announced the election of Otunba Francis Meshioye as its 11th President.

Otunba Meshioye’s election followed the completion of the highly successful four-year tenure of Engr. Mansur Ahmed, OFR.

The association, in a statement issued on Monday, explained that the election of the new President took place at its 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held recently in Lagos.

The newly elected President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, is Executive Director, JMG Limited and some other business corporations, amongst which are, JMG Power Generators Limited, Jamara Operations Limited, Octopus Microfinance Bank and ET & F Investment Ltd. He is on the board of government parastatal and member of several government Committees.

Prior to becoming President of the Association, he served as Chairman of the Infrastructure Committee; Chairman of MAN Ikeja Branch; Chairman, the Finance and Establishment Committee and Vice President, Lagos Zone of the Association.

The association expressed optimism that the new president would bring his wealth of experience in the Management of Corporate organisations to bear on the leadership of over 2,500 membership organisations.

He is an alumnus of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) where he obtained Masters degree in Business administration (MBA) in Technology, Marketing and Business Strategy. He also holds a Master’s Degree in International Management as well as a Law Degree, both from the University of Liverpool, England.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu, Atiku In Fresh Row

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday promised to stay at home to govern the country if elected president in 2023…

Why Nigerian Shipowners May Lose Out From $19bn Dangote Refinery

NIGERIAN indigenous Shipowners under the aegis of the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) has warned that except the Nigerian Government addresses the lack of capacity confronting indigenous shipping…

Jandor Escapes Death As Thugs Attack Campaign Team In Badagry

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), on Sunday escaped death as his campaign team was attacked by thugs alleged to be sponsored by APC…





US Security Alert: DSS Calls For Calm, Vigilance

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday night urged the members of the public to remain calm and be vigilant over the security advisory alert issued by the US Embassy to its citizens over possible terror attacks in the country…

MONDAY LINES: The Warnings From Sanusi And Danjuma

The Washington Post of May 29, 1979 reported an exchange between President Idi Amin Dada of Uganda and an agent of a British money-printing firm. The Ugandan dictator asked the man to help him print…

EDITORIAL: Buhari, Redeem The Pledge To Complete Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Before Christmas

LAST week, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, gave the Federal Government’s latest excuse regarding the perpetually ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway…