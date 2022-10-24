AfDB, others launch $520m special agro-industrial processing zones in Nigeria 

The African Development Bank (AfDB), with support from other development partners have launched $520 million Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) in Nigeria with seven States as pioneer beneficiaries.

The African Development Bank is providing $210 million for the development of the SAPZs in Nigeria, in partnership with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) which is co-financing with $150 million, and with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), which is co-financing with $160 million.

The initial seven States that will benefit from the SAPZs are: Cross River, Ogun, Kaduna, Imo, Oyo, Kano States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while 19 other States in the country have also indicated interests in the programme.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, while launching the SAPZs on Monday in Abuja said that to fully unlock the potential of Nigeria’s agriculture, more needs to be done to promote and support the agribusiness sector.

He noted that transforming agriculture must start with recognising that agriculture is a business, a wealth creating sector, not just a way of life. “Unlocking wealth in agriculture requires the provision of appropriate technologies to boost productivity, development of agricultural value chains, financial structure to support agricultural value chains, and investments in infrastructure to unlock investments by food and agribusinesses. “That is why the African Development Bank has launched the development of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs)”, Mr. Adesina pointed out. According to the AfDB President, “The SAZPs are new economic zones, located in rural areas, to be fully supported by infrastructure (power, water, roads, digital infrastructure, and logistics) that will allow food and agribusiness companies to locate within such zones. “This will put them close to farmers in production catchment areas, provide market offtakes for farmers, support processing and value addition, reduce food losses, and allow the emergence of highly competitive food and agricultural value chains”.

He explained that the SAPZ programme in Nigeria is the largest in Africa, and has gotten the a strong commitment from the Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Finance, and the State Governors, stressing that “the SAPZs in Nigeria are being developed closely with the State Governments”. Dr. Adesina added: “I was pleased to have hosted several State governors at the African Development Bank Headquarters in Abidjan, including from Ogun State, Kaduna State, Imo State, Oyo State, to discuss modalities of implementation. “I am delighted that already 19 additional state governments have indicated interests to also establish special agro-industrial processing zones. The African Development Bank will work with all development partners to scale up the SAPZs across Nigeria”, noting that “several private sector firms, domestic and foreign, have already expressed keen interests in locating in these zones. “The States will require competent and experienced private sector developers, facility managers and operators to complete necessary infrastructure and logistics within their respective special agro-industrial processing zones”.