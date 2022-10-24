Oyo Assembly moves to protect people with mental health challenges

A bill for a law to provide for the protection, care and treatment of mentally distressed persons in Oyo State has scaled through the first reading stage.

The bill when passed into law will provide a legal framework for the protection, care and treatment of persons living with mental health challenges or substance abuse.

The Mental Health Service Bill, 2022 is also targeted at putting an end to stigma and marginalisation of people with mental health challenges.

The bill is jointly sponsored by the Speaker, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin; Deputy Speaker, Honourable Muhammad Fadeyi; Majority Leader, Hon Sanjo Adedoyin; Minority Leader, Hon Asimiyu Alarape and Honourable Saminu Gbadamosi.

Some of the objectives of the bill are to see to the establishment of mental health facilities and medical social work departments and units in all primary, secondary and tertiary medical facilities in Oyo State as well as ensure that mentally deranged persons have access to necessary facilities.

The bill when passed will also guarantee the protection of persons suffering from mental disorders or illness and substance abuse in the State.

Speaking to newsmen, the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin said the bill was in fulfilment of his promise to stakeholders during the 2022 celebration of World Mental Health Day held on the 10th of October in Ibadan.

Ogundoyin said: “I promised at that forum that Oyo State would be among the first five States to pass the Mental Health Bill in the country. Here we are, the process has commenced. It has now passed the first reading. We will give it an accelerated hearing so that we may record another feat in the House of Assembly. As I speak, Ekiti State has taken the giant stride as the bill has been passed by them. We will follow suit pretty soon.

“There is a need for government to give priority attention to mental health in the public health policies, government initiatives, free healthcare services and prevention methods and efforts.

“In Nigeria, just like in any other growing nation, the healthcare system generally is poorly managed. Not many people have access to basic health care. And it is the same story for mental health too. “Access to care is inadequate and unaffordable, and it is most times limited to cities. The bill seeks to address all these identified problems and hiccups so that we can have better care, treatment and protection for mental health patients.”

