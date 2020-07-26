Fracas at Oba Benin’s palace: Count me out ― Captain Okunbo

The chairman of Ocean Marine Solution (OMS), Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo on Sunday denied any role in the fracas that happened at the gate of the palace of the Oba of Benin on Saturday when the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his entourage from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called on the monarch.

While distancing himself from the reported incident, Captain Okunbo in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, explained that he could not have sanctioned such an action because it was not his character to dishonour respected authorities especially in the immediate physical fringes of the revered monarch, Oba Ewuare II.

He further pointed out that more so, a good number of the governors in the entourage of Governor Obaseki were his personal friends who he could not have embarrassed.

In the statement entitled, “Setting the Records Straight,” the businessman while condemning the fracas and the retaliation that followed said:

“I was invited to the Palace of the Oba of Benin for a very private ceremony, which I did not even attend with my friends; and that the private ceremony, which had no bearing at all with politics, took place hours after the booing incident happened outside the palace.

“That I was not privy to the ugly incident during which Governor Godwin Obaseki was reportedly booed.

“That as a responsible citizen and elder statesman who respects constituted authorities, I would not subscribe to any act that tends to disrespect or denigrate any constituted authority whether in Edo State or any other state in Nigeria;

“That I sincerely frown at the brazen act of disrespect for constituted authorities by the crowd of young men who reportedly became unruly on sighting the entourage of the PDP National Campaign Council and Governor Godwin Obaseki at the palace of the Oba of Benin;

“That I will never, ever be a party to any plan, plot, action or inaction to embarrass our most revered father, Oba Ewuare II, who is non-partisan; and who plays the role of a father to all sons and daughters of the great Benin Kingdom;

“That I was not associated with the activities of the unruly crowd and therefore could not have been sent to the palace by me to embarrass the PDP entourage, including the State Governor whom I respect as the number one citizen of the state;

“That I have equal measure of respect for other state governors who were on the entourage with Governor Godwin Obaseki, some of whom are my personal friends; and could not have encouraged any plot to boo or embarrass them;

“That just as I was not privy to the ugly incident outside the palace of the Oba of Benin, our revered Royal Father, Oba Ewuare II, was also not even aware of what transpired outside until later after he had been briefed about it;

“That those who made insinuations linking me with the ugly incident were just trying to drag me into their politics and create the impression in certain quarters that I was responsible for their rejection by the people;

“That I state solemnly that, in my position as a role model to our teeming youths who look up to me for guidance and support, I cannot, under any guise, undertake directly or sanction indirectly any action that will place me in a position of disrepute before them and other well-meaning members of the society.”

He then called on all Edo people to join hands to ensure that they eschew violence in the electioneering by the political parties and in the forthcoming September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.