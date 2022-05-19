Fr Mbaka has not named next Enugu governor — Adoration Ministry

Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) has refuted reports that Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka has named who will be the next governor of Enugu State.

According to a press statement issued on Thursday and made available to newsmen by the spokesperson for AMEN, Maximus Ikechukwu Ugwuoke, the ministry stated that “Our attention has been drawn to a report in a section of the media that Reverend Father Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu has revealed a governorship aspirant in Enugu as the next governor of the state and has canvassed support for a governorship candidate under a certain political party.

“We make bold to refute the said report as it is false, misleading and ill-conceived.”

Explaining further, Ugwuoke averred that “To put the records straight, Fr Mbaka during his last Sunday mass in his characteristic passion for the good of the state and the country, prayed God to guide the governor of the state His Excellency Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and give him the wisdom to choose a successor that will build industries, create employment for the youths and care for the Enugu State indigenes and those residing in the state.

“He enjoined the worshippers to pray that the next governor of the state shall be a man after God’s heart and not “a killer”, “a wicked person”, nor someone with “I don’t care personality”.

“Never at any point during the said prayer did Fr Mbaka mention any preferred candidate nor enjoined the governor to consider the candidature of any named governorship hopeful.”





The statement contended that “The satanic antics of the author of this report is to ridicule the name of Father Mbaka if their said named candidate fails to be the next governor of the state. We recall that these same antics were used by the same mischief makers during the last Anambra State gubernatorial election. For this reason, the legal team of the ministry has been detailed to trace the source of this mendacious report and make the authors and the publishers scapegoats.”

The ministry warned desperate politicians and their agents to steer clear of Fr Mbaka and his ministry.

“As the 2023 general election approaches, we are warning politicians and their supporters to stay clear of Fr Mbaka’s name and the name of Adoration Ministry in their political propaganda.

Fr Mbaka does not speak carelessly or out of his own volition on issues of such nature. He only speaks when the Holy Spirit propels him to speak. And the same Holy Spirit has always vindicated him,” the statement concluded.