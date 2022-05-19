Delegates will listen to all Presidential aspirants to make decision, says Niger Gov.  

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has assured that the delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state will give listening ears to all the Presidential aspirants of the party seeking for their vote.

Governor Sani Bello gave the assurance when he accompanied the Vice President and one of the APC presidential aspirants, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to visit the Emir of Minna, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Faruq Bahago for royal blessing.

The Governor noted that listening to all the aspirants would help the delegates in taking decision on who to vote for.

While presenting the presidential aspirant to the Emir, Governor Sani Bello commended the Vice President for his contributions to nation-building, promising that a level playing ground will be given to aspirants.





Prof. Osinbajo told the Emir that he was in Minna to interact with the delegates as they were important to actualizing his presidential ambition. He however, explained that he found it very important that visiting the Emir as well, to receive royal blessings.

According to him, he want to persuade the delegates to vote for him considering his over seven years of exposure and experiences in the present administration thereby giving him an advantage to serve the country.

He assured that he will make good use of his experiences and deploy technology to resolve the insecurity bedeviling the nation as well as improve the economy.

The Emir of Minna, HRH, Alhaji( Dr.) Bahago, acknowledged the loyalty of the number two citizen in the country, as well was his commitment as well as patriotism to the growth and development of the country.

He however cautioned politicians to remember that power comes from God, hence they should commit everything to Him, urging them to join hands together to ensure a peaceful and successful elections in 2023.

Director General of Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Team, Senator Kabiru Gaya appreciated the warm reception given to them as he assured that Prof. Osinbajo will not let the people down when voted into power.

