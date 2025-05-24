FPI upgrade will attract academic, cultural diversity — APM’s Akinlade

The gubernatorial candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement in the 2019 general election, Hon. AbdulKabir Adekunle Akinlade, has stated that the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro into the Federal University of Technology will attract more academic excellence and promote cultural diversity.

Akinlade, a former member of the House of Representatives in a statement made available by his Senior Media Consultant, Akinyemi Olu -Phillips described the upgrade as not only an institutional upgrade but a transformational engine.

He added that the upgrade was a result of the fruit of long patience, sustained advocacy, and divine providence.

The former lawmaker said the establishment of a Federal University brings with it massive socio-economic benefits which include infrastructural development, job creation, and national prestige.

“This landmark move marks a turning point in the educational, economic, and social trajectory of Yewa land, and indeed the entire Ogun West Senatorial District.

“This is not merely an institutional upgrade – it is a transformation engine. The establishment of a Federal University brings with it massive socio-economic benefits: from infrastructural development, job creation, and youth empowerment, to increased commerce, innovation, and national prestige.

“It attracts academic and cultural diversity, enriches the community’s intellectual ecosystem, and catalyzes long-term prosperity.

“Across the world, the presence of a university in a locality elevates the fortunes of its people. It fosters research, skills development, and industry-academic synergy while serving as a launchpad for innovation and economic revival.

“For Yewaland, this milestone is a fulfillment of a historic aspiration and the unlocking of a new chapter of endless possibilities.”

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘bold and visionary leadership under the Renewed Hope Agenda’, Akinlade described the upgrade as a clear demonstration of commitment to deepening access to quality education and ensuring no region is left behind in the national development agenda.

“This upgrade gives profound credence to his administration’s belief that education remains the cornerstone of any nation’s growth and global competitiveness.”

Akinlade also commended Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, the Senator representing Ogun West who sponsored the bill, for his relentless foresight, tireless advocacy, and passionate drive which have led to the realization of the ‘long-awaited dream of the Yewa people’.

“It is a feat that speaks to Senator Adeola’s strong sense of duty, bold representation, and unshakable commitment to his constituency.

Akinlade also appreciated the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewa land, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, and the entire traditional rulers and institutions for his fatherly leadership and royal stewardship in the attainment.

