One month after kidnap, Edo LP leader remains in captivity despite N5m ransom paid

Uneasy calm pervades the family of Edo Labour Party (LP) Ward Leader in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Okasime Olowojoba, who was kidnapped on April 26, 2025, and has yet to be released by his abductors.

Olowojoba’s family is particularly worried that, one month after the politician was kidnapped and a ransom of N50 million was paid, the victim remains in the custody of those who forcefully took him away along the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road while he was returning to Igarra, the administrative headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, with his family.

Furthermore, the entire Igarra community and members of the LP in the locality have expressed concern over the victim’s fate, as his abductors have remained silent since collecting the ransom demanded from the family.

It will be recalled, Olowojoba had gone to Auchi on Friday, April 26, 2025, to pick up his wife, children, and housemaid in preparation for the children’s school resumption the following Monday when his vehicle was stopped by kidnappers and he was taken away.

Narrating the ordeal of the family members, Olowojoba’s younger brother, Omozame Olowojoba, told journalists that the family—especially his wife and children—is deeply worried about the victim’s continued captivity.

“Today marks eight days since they last contacted us. They collected the ransom on Tuesday and called us the following Wednesday, demanding N30 million, stating that the N5.3 million we gave them the previous day was for feeding.

The next day, Thursday, they called again to demand another N5 million, which we no longer have. Since then, they have not contacted us.

I spoke directly with my brother the day before they asked us to bring the N5.3 million.

“We are all very worried. We are appealing to the state government and security agencies to help rescue our brother.

We also appeal to his abductors to release him so he can reunite with his family. He is a young man struggling to take care of them,” the younger Olowojoba pleaded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE