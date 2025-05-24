NOPPMAN cracks down on fake onion seeds nationwide

National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) has stepped up its efforts to combat the circulation of fake onion seeds across the country, pledging to protect the interests of farmers and ensure the integrity of the onion value chain.

Speaking with journalists in Sokoto on Saturday, NOPPMAN’s National President, Alhaji Aliyu Isa, confirmed the arrest of a suspect, identified as Jafaru from Kano, who was allegedly found in possession of counterfeit onion seeds.

Alhaji Isa expressed serious concern over the persistent problem of fake seeds infiltrating the sector, noting that the issue had caused onion farmers nationwide to suffer losses amounting to billions of naira.

“Last year, the onion subsector faced major setbacks due to the introduction of fake and substandard seeds,” he said. “This led to widespread economic sabotage and disrupted the livelihoods of countless smallholder farmers.”

According to him, credible intelligence suggests that more individuals are still in possession of such harmful products, which they continue to sell to unsuspecting farmers. In response, NOPPMAN has intensified its collaboration with security agencies to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

He revealed that the suspect, Jafaru, admitted to having the seeds but claimed he was only selling high-quality ones. However, the association confiscated the seeds for laboratory analysis, pending verification of their authenticity.

“We cannot take chances. Until the seeds are tested and certified by experts, they remain in our custody,” Alhaji Isa said.

He added that NOPPMAN would be working closely with the Sokoto Agricultural Development Project and the National Horticultural Research Institute to carry out comprehensive tests on the seized seeds.

“Depending on the test results, the seeds may either be released or used as evidence for prosecution in a court of law,” he stated.

When asked about the extent of the financial damage caused by the fake seeds, Alhaji Isa said assessments were ongoing, with more precise figures expected by July or August 2025.

He assured stakeholders that the association, in partnership with federal and state authorities, is committed to eradicating the sale of fake seeds and supporting affected farmers.

“We are resolute in our mission to identify and prosecute those responsible. Government is also putting in place mechanisms to help farmers recover and return to their farms,” he added.

This renewed crackdown represents a significant step toward restoring confidence in Nigeria’s onion farming industry and protecting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers across the country.

Reacting to the allegations, Jafaru denied selling fake seeds, claiming he merely had them in his possession. He also said he was unaware of NOPPMAN’s directive requiring individuals in possession of uncertified seeds to submit them for testing.

Nonetheless, he expressed willingness to face any penalties if found guilty of dealing in counterfeit products.

