Olalekan Olabulo

Four persons, suspected to be members of the Labour Party were on Saturday attacked by hoodlums in the Ajah area of Lagos state.

The police in the state confirmed the attack on the Labour Party members and assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice

The police in the state also pointed out that the attack occurred about 15 km away from the venue of the Saturday rally.

The Sunday Tribune gathered that members of the Labour Party in Jakande Ward, Ajah were on their way to the venue of their Presidential candidate’s rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square, when the attack occurred.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin described the attack as “reprehensible .”

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police said ” The attack is reprehensible. It is verifiable that the command, since yesterday stationed some vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We have already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order “

“The Jakande ward Chairman of the Labour Party commendably reported an attack on his party at Ilasan Division Four injured persons have been given medical attention. The DPO Ilasan has commenced investigations, while SCID is to fully take over investigations.

He added that ” The regrettable attack happened about 15 metres away from the venue of the rally “

As earlier stated, the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID ) will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers .”