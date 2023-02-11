Kazeem Biriowo

The implementation of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act has been boosted with the inauguration of the committee to develop its Operational Guidelines.

The Director General of NHIA Prof Mohammed Sambo who inaugurated the committee on behalf of the Minister of Health stated that the operational guidelines are a critical subsidiary body of regulation that was required in setting out the functions of all stakeholders, especially within the context of the Act.

Sambo noted that a series of workshops were held for all stakeholders in the aftermath of the signing into law of the National Health Insurance Authority NHIA Act by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 19, 2022, adding that the engagements were just as important for its implementation.

He stressed the imperatives of inter and intra-sectoral collaborations and partnerships in the implementation of the Act, adding that the guidelines will set out in greater detail issues of duties, and responsibilities of various stakeholders and prescribe sanctions for breaches.

On coverage of indigent persons and roles of state health insurance agencies, Sambo observed that the guidelines will spell out ways and means as well as modus operandi, to address them.

The committee’s membership which is drawn from health institutions, the private sector and academia, has four weeks to complete its assignment.