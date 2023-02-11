Johnson Babajide

Fear has enveloped residents of the Onyagede community in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State following a strange helicopter that has allegedly dropped men in military uniform in the village.

They explained that the strange helicopter had been landing at a primary school in the community with men in military uniform alighting from it. As they now called on security operatives to investigate the development to avert any possible attack.

The District Head of the Oyangede community, Chief Adamu Ogli who spoke to newsmen on the phone said that the community had in the past five days playing host to a strange helicopter landing at Onyagede primary school ground and dropped men in military uniform.

He said, “For the past five days, there is this helicopter that used to come and it will land at Amoke village, in Onyagede community of Ohimini LGA, Smoke Primary School to be precise, and the people around there are apprehensive and we don’t know their mission there.

“People who saw them said they will come and drop off people who are dressed in military uniform. That is the report am getting and we want security agencies to act on it urgently to prevent any unforeseen circumstance that may arise and further escalated the security problem in our area.

“We are suspicious of their moves because they have not approached anyone concerning their mission but the helicopter will come around 10 to 11 am and drop them off and go back and the following day, it will come around the same time, drop them off and go. We don’t know what is happening or what they are looking for and that is why we are raising this alarm

The district head said that they had reported the strange development to the police and appealed to the authority to swing into action and investigate the matter.

Also, former and Kindred head of Amoke, Musa Alechenu told newsmen on Saturday that the helicopter landed three times on Friday and added that a retired soldier in the community who saw them said that the people were not soldiers.

Alechenu said, “I was told they were on slippers and there is no ranking or name tag on their uniform, I also heard that they came to our market to withdraw money. Our people suspected that they are mapping out a place for an attack because of what happened in Doma LGA in Nasarawa state. We are raising this alarm so the security agencies will know and move in to avert any imminent danger.

Also, the Kindred head of Amoke, Chief Emmanuel Adah said that on Saturday a helicopter hovered around Amoke but didn’t land.

“Our people who were on the farm took to their heels on seeing the helicopter. These are not good times because of the insecurity we are experiencing. Our people are apprehensive that they might be attacked.





“We want the government to confirm who is responsible for the helicopter that is hovering over us and the reason to be sure that we are safe,” Adah appealed.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relation Officer in the State, Catherine Anene, said the command was yet to receive any intelligence report from the local government, saying, “The Division has not sent any intelligence on any danger in the area.”

When contacted, the Public Relation Officer of Operation Whirl Stroke, Flight Lt. Audu Katty said, “We have not heard of anything like that”.

