Four flood victims land in hospital after gas explosion in Kogi

Four family members affected by the flood in Lokoja have been involved in a gas explosion.

It was learnt that the incident happened at Adankolo a suburb of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

It was further learnt that, after the flood drove them out, they secured temporary accommodation elsewhere within the community.

Unfortunately, it was gathered that, after they moved into their new place as they were trying to use gas to cook, it suddenly exploded, affecting four of them with severe life-threatening burns which have left all of them in critical condition.

The affected victims, according to our correspondent findings are Musa Aminat, Muhammed Musa, Abdulsalam Hadizat and Usman Halimat Sadiya.

When Tribune Online visited the gas victims who are all admitted to the Federal Medical Centre Lokoja, it was observed that they are all in critical condition with bandages and plaster all over their bodies.

One of the gas victims’ family members, Godwin Wanbebe, who spoke on Sunday said the family have spent all they have on their treatment and still needs more to offset bills incurred.

He said “At their new temporary abode after settling down decided to prepare something to eat and so they brought out their gas and lit it. The cylinder exploded immediately after it came in contact with flame.

“The explosion of the gas has been attributed to the hurried way and manner with which they packed their belongings to avoid being taken over by water, probably the cylinder had somewhere it was leaking and that explained why it exploded.

“The family is calling on well-meaning citizens in the society to help save their lives. We, therefore, solicit the support of well-meaning Kogites and Nigerians so as to offset bills incurred. Nothing is too big or small. God will bless you all as you come to their aid.”

