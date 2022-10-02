Edo govt continues reclamation of Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe

The Edo State Government has continued the reclamation of parcels of land on the Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe axis of the Benin metropolis of the state.

The State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Chris Nehikhare, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Benin.

Recall that the state government recently dislodged suspected land-grabbers in the area and has taken possession of 1229 hectares of land in the area for the development of a new town.

Hon Nehikhare disclosed that the ongoing reclamation exercise has been without casualty, and informed that 11 persons were arrested for loitering in the area during the exercise.

He said: “As of September 30, 2022, a total of 288 structures have been marked for various infractions on the land while a trench measuring 1,200 metres has been erected in the area.

“A Magistrate Court has been set up at the premises to try those arrested in the area in the course of the exercise.

“Three billboards advertising the new town have been installed at three strategic locations within the land.

“The exercise has been largely peaceful as people have resumed their normal daily activities in the area. An emergency hospital has also been set up on site.

“The Edo State Government will continue to provide updates on the activities on the site as the exercise progresses.”

