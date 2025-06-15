Foundation reiterates commitment to supporting underprivileged

…unveils new identity

The Heart of Gold Support & Care Initiative has reiterated its commitment to supporting the less privileged in the society, as it unveiled its new identity in Lagos.

Giving the commitment at a media launch, held in Lagos, the Founder of the Heart of Gold Support & Care Initiative, Chief Ehiagwina Joy Patrick, described the unveiling as a both historic and strategic.

Ehiagwina, who is also the Erelu Yeyemeso of Ikoyi Ekiti, noted that the new identity reflects the task the foundation has been passionately committed to in the past twelve years.

Those tasks, she stated, include: restoring hope, helping individuals rediscover purpose, and transforming them into agents of change.

The Managing Director, Intercontinental Distilleries Ltd, Mr. Patrick Anegbe, commended the foundation for the selfless service.

Anegbe, who was also the chairman of the occasion, noted that the initiative could not have come at a more appropriate time, since it is becoming glaringly clear that government can not do it alone.

Also speaking at the event, Emmanuel Ejeje-Enya, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and Member of the Board of Trustees, explained that the vision behind the initiative has always been to make a meaningful impact on lives and communities regardless of race, tribe, or religion.

“This new identity strengthens our call to uplift humanity daily,” he stated.

The Managing Director of Brand Dimension, John Akuwudike, the brain behind the logo, explained that the golden heart design symbolizes giving, healing, and enduring impact; the core values of the initiative.

The two interwoven sections, in the logo, he added, represent connection and compassion. This, he explained, serves as a reminder that true care stems from love and empathy.

“The golden hue signifies wisdom, generosity, and hope, which are elements that define the mission and legacy of Heart Of Gold Support & Care Initiative.

“The new identity represents a renewed commitment to expanding the initiative’s reach and deepening its impact in the years ahead,” Akuwudike stated.

