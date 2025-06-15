FCMB celebrates young talent, promotes literary, creative skills

FIRST City Monument Bank (FCMB) celebrated the literary and creative talents of young Nigerians at the grand finale of its National Essay and Drawing Competition, held to commemorate Children’s Day. The initiative reflects FCMB’s commitment to fostering education and youth development, offering a platform for holders of the Bank’s Kids Account to showcase their creativity.

At the event, nine pupils and students aged between three and 17 were awarded scholarships of up to N1.5 million for their outstanding performances. An additional 72 finalists received consolation prizes of N50,000 each, along with FCMB-branded souvenirs.

Ogbu Ikechukwu, a student from Nsukka, Enugu State, won the essay competition for students aged 13 to 17 with his thoughtful submission on the topic, “How will you manage and utilise a birthday gift of N1 million responsibly?” He received a scholarship of N1.5 million to support his education. The first and second runners-up were awarded N1 million and N750,000, respectively.

In the 6–12 age group essay category, the topic was “If you were a superhero with the power to save the world, how would you use your skills to help others?” Eliezer Okuchemiya, a student in Lagos, emerged as the winner and was awarded a N1 million scholarship. The second and third-place winners received scholarships of N750,000 and N500,000, respectively.

In the drawing competition for children aged 3 to 5 years, Onwamaegbu Ifeadigo won with her cheerful painting of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), earning a scholarship of N750,000. The second-place winner received N500,000, while the third-place winner was awarded N250,000.

Adetunji Lamidi, FCMB’s Divisional Head for Personal Banking, emphasised the importance of the competition:

“We introduced the national essay and drawing competition to encourage learning and give children a platform to express their ideas. Their entries showed strong awareness and original thinking. By supporting their potential, we’re investing in future innovation and progress.”

Lamidi added: “The FCMB Kids Account helps children build smart money habits early. It supports financial literacy, encourages saving, and creates access to scholarships and creative competitions.

We commend all participants and encourage them to keep learning and growing.”

The Bank also expressed appreciation to parents, teachers, and guardians for their roles in nurturing, supporting, and encouraging the children.

The grand finale was lively and inspiring, as finalists presented their essays and artworks, leaving a lasting impression on judges and guests. Many praised FCMB for its continued investment in education and youth development.

As a strong advocate of education and the nurturing of future leaders, First City Monument Bank—a member of FCMB Group Plc—believes in every child’s potential to make a meaningful impact. The National Essay and Drawing Competition reinforces the Bank’s commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable growth across communities.

