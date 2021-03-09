Foundation empowers youths in Ona-Ora/Egbeda federal constituency

IN a bid to end the high rate of poverty in Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency, not less than 500 youths and adults have benefitted from the empowerment programme of OTOPE Foundation.

President of the foundation, Temitope Oladimeji, at the training ceremony to empower the over 500 constituents in various skills and vocations, at the weekend, said it was aimed at eradicating idleness in the society.

Coordinator of the foundation, Ayinde Gbedeogun, reiterated the positive impact made by Oladimeji in the federal constituency, though he was not elected into any political office.

“The foundation is committed to helping the people, giving them the right tools to work with. Honourable Temitope Ezekiel Oladimeji, the president of the foundation, knows what it takes not to have the tool and that is why his motive is to help the people of Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency despite not being in any political office.

“We have students from all parts of the two local government areas coming to learn fashion designing, bakery, catering, hairdressing and others with over 500 people set to enjoy this offer. We will ensure we set them up after the training because we want to utilise the knowledge passed on to them in a rightful way,” he said.

The training coordinator of the foundation, Tinuola Fagbure, lauded Oladimeji for the love he has for the people at the grassroots, adding that both males and females as well as old and young are enjoying the opportunity.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Sola Sulaimon, expressed gratitude to the foundation, adding that learning about catering has really helped her.

